Pembina Pipeline Offers Conversion of Series 7 Shares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) has released an update.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has announced that it will not redeem its Series 7 Preferred Shares, allowing shareholders the option to convert them into Series 8 Shares with a floating dividend rate. The Series 7 Shares will have a fixed annual dividend rate of 5.953% for five years, while the Series 8 Shares will offer a floating rate starting at 6.583%, reflecting current government bond yields.

