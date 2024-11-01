News & Insights

Pembina Pipeline Offers Conversion of Series 7 Shares

November 01, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) has released an update.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has announced that it will not redeem its Series 7 Preferred Shares, allowing shareholders the option to convert them into Series 8 Shares with a floating dividend rate. The Series 7 Shares will have a fixed annual dividend rate of 5.953% for five years, while the Series 8 Shares will offer a floating rate starting at 6.583%, reflecting current government bond yields.

