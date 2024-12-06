News & Insights

Peloton upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

December 06, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

UBS upgraded Peloton (PTON) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $10, up from $2.50. The firm sees the company’s EBITDA being supported from further cost cutting beyond the announced $200M, driven mostly by lower operating expenditures. Expectations have been reset to little to no growth over the next two years and the new CEO transition offers a chance to “further reset the bar against buy-side expectations that are more reasonable now,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS also likes that Peloton’s CEO compensation package is tied to revenue and operating income and EBITDA and free cash flow performance.

