Peloton strength attributed to Einhorn mention

Shares of Peloton (PTON) are up 41c, or 7%, to $6.06, which is being attributed to positive comments said to be made by David Einhorn, who is presenting today at the Robin Hood Investors Conference. It was previously disclosed that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital had acquired a stake in Peloton.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.