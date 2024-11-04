Peloton price target raised to $8.50 from $6.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $8.50 from $6.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q1 results. The firm notes that it has called on the company to emphasize profitability over growth, and Peloton’s latest results represented another proof-point, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that it continues to see material EBITDA upside for Peloton if its profitability focus continues, though it also sees downside-risk should they revert to primarily chasing growth.

