News & Insights

Stocks

Peloton price target raised to $6.50 from $4.25 at Bernstein

November 01, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $6.50 from $4.25 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s efforts to right-size the cost base and improve unit economics have paid off. Peloton delivered margins and free cash flow ahead of Street and internal expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.