Peloton Interactive Appoints Siddharth Thacker As CFO

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a provider of fitness and wellness products and services, announced Tuesday the appointment of Siddharth Thacker as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 22.

Thacker will oversee the company's global finance organization and corporate strategy.

Thacker joins Peloton from Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT), where he served as CFO for three years.

Peloton said Thacker will support the company's plans to drive sustainable and profitable revenue growth.

The company said that Thacker will report to Chief Executive Officer Peter Stern and will be based at the company's New York headquarters.

Thacker will take over from interim Chief Financial Officer Saqib Baig, who will remain chief accounting officer.

On February 5, the company announced on February 5 that Chief Financial Officer Liz Coddington would leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside the industry.

Coddington remained with the company through March, after which Chief Accounting Officer Saqib Baig served as interim chief financial officer.

In the pre-market trading, Peloton Interactive is 0.17% lesser at $5.70 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Rent the Runway is 0.55% higher at $3.6800 on the Nasdaq.

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