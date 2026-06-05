Peloton Is Down 2% in 2026. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

Revenue increased by 1% in Q3 2026, the first year-over-year sales gain in nearly two years.

Peloton is collecting positive free cash flow, but its subscriber base keeps shrinking.

The shares trade significantly below their peak and at a cheap valuation, but investors have to exercise caution.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has taken its investors on a bumpy ride. Shares are currently down 2% this year (as of June 3), lagging the overall market. However, in the past three months, they have soared 55%.

Maybe this is a sign of a rejuvenated business with much better prospects. Or it could simply be nothing more than an empty improvement in market sentiment.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Is this consumer discretionary stock a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity?

The latest fiscal quarter was encouraging

Peloton's most recent fiscal quarter (Q3 2026 ended March 31) provided investors with reasons to be a bit more optimistic than in recent years. The once-booming fitness innovator, which has been challenged in the post-pandemic environment, reported year-over-year revenue growth of 1%, supported by better-than-expected equipment sales.

This was the first fiscal quarter of a sales gain since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Before that, it was a troubling streak of revenue declines since Q2 2022, when the top line was up 6.5%.

One trend hasn't changed. The number of connected fitness subscribers, which are customers who own equipment and pay the monthly membership fee, totaled under 2.7 million as of March 31. This figure was essentially the same as three months earlier, but 8% lower than 12 months earlier.

The company has cleaned up its financial position, which the market seems to be bullish about, considering the stock's recent performance. It has cut costs and reduced its debt balance. Peloton generated positive net income of $26 million in Q3, up from a $48 million net loss in the year-ago period. And it produced free cash flow of $150 million.

Investors should still exercise caution

Based on historical trends, the April-through-June quarter has typically been a seasonally weaker period for the business, which makes sense. People are spending more time outdoors, reducing their need for effective indoor workout options.

The top line might have expanded last quarter. But management expects revenue for the entire fiscal year to decline 2%.

Analyst estimates aren't encouraging. Between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028, the sell-side community believes Peloton's revenue will fall at a compound annual rate of 0.6%.

While the company deserves credit for revolutionizing the digital fitness experience, it has hit a wall. Until revenue starts to rise consistently at a solid clip, with ongoing subscriber additions setting a new normal, this is far from being a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity.

This is my perspective, even though the stock currently trades 96% below its peak and at a low price-to-sales ratio of 1.1.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.