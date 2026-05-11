PEJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.80, changing hands as low as $59.15 per share. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEJ's low point in its 52 week range is $50.76 per share, with $64.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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