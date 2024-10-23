Pegasystems reports Q3 EPS 39c, consensus 36c

Reports Q3 revenue $325.050M, consensus $325.07M. “Pega GenAI Blueprint is creating enormous excitement and fundamentally changing how we engage with our clients,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. “Pega’s distinctive AI approach is showing clients how they can accelerate their digital transformation to become true autonomous enterprises.”

