News & Insights

Stocks

Pegasystems reports Q3 EPS 39c, consensus 36c

October 23, 2024 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $325.050M, consensus $325.07M. “Pega GenAI Blueprint is creating enormous excitement and fundamentally changing how we engage with our clients,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. “Pega’s distinctive AI approach is showing clients how they can accelerate their digital transformation to become true autonomous enterprises.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEGA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.