News & Insights

Stocks

Pegasystems price target raised to $100 from $90 at Wedbush

October 25, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Pegasystems (PEGA) to $100 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Pegasystems delivered a strong quarter, including a large beat in ACV, as the company continues to see the amount of Blueprints rapidly grow as early Blueprint activity is already accelerating ACV growth by enhancing client engagement, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views this as another major step in the right direction for the Pegasystems story with multiple key growth drivers over the next few years with its large current market opportunity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEGA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.