Pegasus Mercantile Expands with New Subsidiaries

November 26, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Xtacy Therapeutics (TSE:LOAN) has released an update.

Pegasus Mercantile Inc., formerly known as Xtacy Therapeutics, has unveiled plans to diversify its business by launching two new subsidiaries focusing on pharma and beverages. The company is seeking capital to fund these ventures, which aim to innovate within the health, wellness, and beverage sectors.

