PEG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.17, changing hands as high as $81.82 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $76.05 per share, with $91.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.50. The PEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further PEG Research:

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