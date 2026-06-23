PEG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $76.05 per share, with $91.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.50. The PEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further PEG Research:
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