Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Health Catalyst Through Analyst Insights

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.75, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.62% lower than the prior average price target of $12.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 - Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $10.00 $12.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $15.00 $17.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -27.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Health Catalyst faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

