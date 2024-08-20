Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring WEC Energy Group Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.43, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.24% from the previous average price target of $87.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WEC Energy Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $103.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $80.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $91.00 $87.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $93.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $78.00

All You Need to Know About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

Key Indicators: WEC Energy Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: WEC Energy Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

