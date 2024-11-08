Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Warby Parker Through Analyst Insights

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.57, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.94% from the previous average price target of $17.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Warby Parker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $18.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Warby Parker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Warby Parker's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

A Deep Dive into Warby Parker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Warby Parker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.32% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

