Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Synaptics Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has decreased by 17.7% from the previous average price target of $113.00.

The standing of Synaptics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $120.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $90.00 $115.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $80.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $95.00 $110.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00

Delving into Synaptics's Background

Synaptics Inc is a producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company operates in one segment: the development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor products used in electronic devices and products.

Synaptics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synaptics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Synaptics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 84.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synaptics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synaptics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Synaptics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

