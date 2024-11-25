Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Quad/Graphics Through Analyst Insights

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Quad/Graphics, presenting an average target of $8.8, a high estimate of $10.30, and a low estimate of $7.60. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.28% increase from the previous average price target of $7.98.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Quad/Graphics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.30 $7.70 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.50 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $7.60 $7.60 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $7.60 $7.60 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $8.50 $8.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quad/Graphics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Quad/Graphics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quad/Graphics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quad/Graphics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quad/Graphics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Quad/Graphics's Background

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Quad/Graphics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Quad/Graphics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quad/Graphics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quad/Graphics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quad/Graphics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 11.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QUAD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2020 Buckingham Research Maintains Neutral Dec 2019 Buckingham Research Maintains Neutral Oct 2019 Buckingham Research Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for QUAD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.