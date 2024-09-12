Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Dutch Bros Through Analyst Insights

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.73, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A decline of 1.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Dutch Bros's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $41.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $39.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $35.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Neutral $37.00 $42.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Neutral $36.00 $30.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $42.00 $33.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dutch Bros's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Dutch Bros's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dutch Bros analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dutch Bros

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dutch Bros's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.03% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, Dutch Bros adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BROS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BROS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.