News & Insights

Stocks

Peel Mining Sets AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peel Mining Limited (AU:PEX) has released an update.

Peel Mining Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key financial statements, consider the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and vote on the re-election of Director Mark Okeby. Additionally, shareholders will decide on a mandate allowing the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:PEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.