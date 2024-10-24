Peel Mining Sets AGM to Discuss Key Resolutions

Peel Mining Limited (AU:PEX) has released an update.

Peel Mining Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key financial statements, consider the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and vote on the re-election of Director Mark Okeby. Additionally, shareholders will decide on a mandate allowing the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

