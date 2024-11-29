Peel Hunt Limited Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

Peel Hunt Limited (GB:PEEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peel Hunt Limited has reported a robust performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with a notable 26% increase in revenue to £53.8 million and a return to profitability with a £1.2 million profit before tax. This growth was driven by strong results across all divisions, particularly in investment banking, which saw a 31% revenue increase, and in research and distribution, despite challenges in the UK equity market. The firm leveraged improved market conditions and its position as a leading UK-focused investment bank to enhance its market share and client base.

For further insights into GB:PEEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.