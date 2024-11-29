News & Insights

Peel Hunt Limited Reports Strong Half-Year Performance

November 29, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Peel Hunt Limited (GB:PEEL) has released an update.

Peel Hunt Limited has reported a robust performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with a notable 26% increase in revenue to £53.8 million and a return to profitability with a £1.2 million profit before tax. This growth was driven by strong results across all divisions, particularly in investment banking, which saw a 31% revenue increase, and in research and distribution, despite challenges in the UK equity market. The firm leveraged improved market conditions and its position as a leading UK-focused investment bank to enhance its market share and client base.

