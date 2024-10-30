A Peek at Eaton Corp's Future Earnings

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Eaton Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

Investors in Eaton Corp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eaton Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.61 2.29 2.47 2.34 EPS Actual 2.73 2.40 2.55 2.47 Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Analyst Insights on Eaton Corp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Eaton Corp.

Analysts have given Eaton Corp a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $345.5, indicating a potential 0.01% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Emerson Electric, Vertiv Hldgs and AMETEK, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Emerson Electric, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $119.11, indicating a potential 65.53% downside. For Vertiv Hldgs, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $120.92, indicating a potential 65.01% downside. As per analysts' assessments, AMETEK is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $191.5, suggesting a potential 44.58% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Emerson Electric, Vertiv Hldgs and AMETEK are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eaton Corp Outperform 8.25% $2.41B 5.16% Emerson Electric Neutral 11.00% $2.31B 1.58% Vertiv Hldgs Outperform 6.18% $741.20M 10.54% AMETEK Buy 5.39% $624.41M 3.71%

Key Takeaway:

Eaton Corp ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Key Indicators: Eaton Corp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

