PECO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1083, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $41.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PECO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PECO's low point in its 52 week range is $32.84 per share, with $42.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PECO makes up 2.21% of the First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (Symbol: HSMV) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PECO).

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further PECO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.