PEC Ltd. Explores Potential Share Transaction

PEC Ltd. has announced that it has been approached by a third party regarding a potential transaction involving its shares, though no decisions have been made. The company advises shareholders and investors to exercise caution and seek professional advice before trading any shares. PEC Ltd. committed to providing updates in compliance with relevant regulatory requirements.

