Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Faces Storm Impact on Resorts

October 31, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Pebblebrook Hotel ( (PEB) ) has issued an update.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that Hurricane Milton and other named storms have impacted its properties, mainly affecting LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida, which is undergoing restoration. Most of Pebblebrook’s resorts remain operational, but the storms have led to significant reservation cancellations, impacting third and fourth-quarter performance. The company expects insurance to mitigate financial losses and plans to have LaPlaya’s Beach House partially reopened by Q1 2025.

