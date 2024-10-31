Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Faces Storm Impact on Resorts

Pebblebrook Hotel ( (PEB) ) has issued an update.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that Hurricane Milton and other named storms have impacted its properties, mainly affecting LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida, which is undergoing restoration. Most of Pebblebrook’s resorts remain operational, but the storms have led to significant reservation cancellations, impacting third and fourth-quarter performance. The company expects insurance to mitigate financial losses and plans to have LaPlaya’s Beach House partially reopened by Q1 2025.

