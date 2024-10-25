News & Insights

Stocks

Pebble Beach Systems Shares Reshuffle by Key Investor

October 25, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pebble Beach Systems (GB:PEB) has released an update.

Pebble Beach Systems Group has announced that Kestrel Partners LLP, linked to Non-Executive Director Chris Errington, sold 5.5 million shares on behalf of discretionary clients. Despite this sale, Kestrel still holds significant influence with voting rights over 31.6 million shares, representing 25.35% of the company’s issued share capital. This move highlights ongoing strategic adjustments within the company’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting investor dynamics.

For further insights into GB:PEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.