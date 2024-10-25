Pebble Beach Systems Shares Reshuffle by Key Investor

Pebble Beach Systems (GB:PEB) has released an update.

Pebble Beach Systems Group has announced that Kestrel Partners LLP, linked to Non-Executive Director Chris Errington, sold 5.5 million shares on behalf of discretionary clients. Despite this sale, Kestrel still holds significant influence with voting rights over 31.6 million shares, representing 25.35% of the company’s issued share capital. This move highlights ongoing strategic adjustments within the company’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting investor dynamics.

