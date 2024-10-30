Pearson Navigates Shareholder Concerns Over Remuneration

Pearson (GB:PSON) has released an update.

Pearson PLC faces shareholder scrutiny as a significant minority voted against key remuneration resolutions at the recent AGM. Despite passing all resolutions, the company acknowledges diverse shareholder views and commits to improving transparency in executive pay policies. Pearson plans to address concerns and enhance shareholder engagement in future reports.

