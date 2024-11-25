Pearl Global’s Entyr Secures Strategic Supply Agreements

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pearl Global Ltd’s subsidiary, Entyr, has secured a new supply agreement with Austek Production Pty Ltd, ensuring the supply of recovered carbon black and tyre pyrolysis oil for five years. This agreement, coupled with a revised deal with Trafigura, reflects Entyr’s strategic efforts to enhance its market position as a tyre recycler. The deal underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and could have significant implications for investors interested in environmental technology and materials recycling.

For further insights into AU:ETR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.