Pearl Global’s Entyr Secures Strategic Supply Agreements

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.
Pearl Global Ltd’s subsidiary, Entyr, has secured a new supply agreement with Austek Production Pty Ltd, ensuring the supply of recovered carbon black and tyre pyrolysis oil for five years. This agreement, coupled with a revised deal with Trafigura, reflects Entyr’s strategic efforts to enhance its market position as a tyre recycler. The deal underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and could have significant implications for investors interested in environmental technology and materials recycling.
