Peako Limited Highlights Eastman Project’s Metal Potential

December 03, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited has unveiled promising rock chip assay results from its Eastman Project, revealing high concentrations of copper, silver, and lead. The new findings, including samples with up to 14% copper and 50.22% lead, confirm previous results and underscore the site’s potential for precious and base metals. This development could pique the interest of investors looking at opportunities in mining and exploration.

