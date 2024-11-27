Peako Limited Announces Significant Securities Issuance

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited is set to issue a significant number of securities, with over 600 million ordinary shares and 300 million options, as part of a new placement. This ambitious move, slated for December 4, 2024, is attracting attention from investors keen on the company’s growth potential. Such large-scale issuance could influence market dynamics and investor sentiment around Peako’s stock.

