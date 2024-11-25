News & Insights

Stocks

Peako Limited Announces Director’s Stock Holding Changes

November 25, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peako Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Dr. Paul Anthony Kitto, involving a lapse of options that were not exercised by their expiry date. Following the change, Dr. Kitto holds various options set to expire between 2025 and 2027 at varying exercise prices, reflecting strategic adjustments in his stock holdings. This update is significant for investors monitoring insider ownership trends and the financial positioning of Peako Limited.

For further insights into AU:PKO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.