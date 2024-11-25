Peako Limited Announces Director’s Stock Holding Changes

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Dr. Paul Anthony Kitto, involving a lapse of options that were not exercised by their expiry date. Following the change, Dr. Kitto holds various options set to expire between 2025 and 2027 at varying exercise prices, reflecting strategic adjustments in his stock holdings. This update is significant for investors monitoring insider ownership trends and the financial positioning of Peako Limited.

