Peak Minerals Begins Drilling at Minta Rutile Project

Peak Minerals has commenced an exploration drilling program at their Minta Rutile Project in Cameroon, targeting priority zones over 3,500 square kilometers. Initial grab sampling has revealed visible rutile in both alluvial and residual soils, supporting the potential for widespread mineralization. The project’s promising findings are fueling further exploration efforts to identify high-grade zones and additional valuable minerals.

