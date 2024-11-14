Peak Bio Merges with Akari, Restructures Leadership

Peak Bio ( (PKBO) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Peak Bio Inc. has completed a strategic merger with Akari Therapeutics, transforming Peak Bio into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akari. This merger, effective November 14, 2024, involved converting Peak shares into Akari American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a 0.2935 exchange ratio, while Peak’s warrants and options were adjusted accordingly. In a concurrent private placement, Akari raised $3.2 million by issuing additional ADSs and warrants. The merger led to significant changes in Peak’s board and executive team, with new leadership taking charge.
