Peabody Posts Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Peabody (BTU) reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $90.6 million, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $27.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $93.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenue increased to $1.00 billion from $890.1 million, last year.

"While second quarter results reflected temporarily lower volumes and higher costs, we are already seeing those impacts mitigate across our operations. We expect improved results in the second half of the year as performance at our flagship Centurion Mine achieves targeted production rates," said Peabody President and CEO Jim Grech.

At June 30, 2026, the company had $526.3 million cash and total liquidity of $959.1 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Peabody shares are down 9.68 percent to $21.00.

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