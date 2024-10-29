News & Insights

PE Faces Challenges in Housing Market

October 29, 2024

PE Faces Challenges in Housing Market

Private equity's growing control of rental housing has sparked concern as rents continue to rise, prompting calls for scrutiny from lawmakers. Senator Elizabeth Warren, joined by three colleagues, recently questioned KKR on how its recent $2.1 billion investment in rental units across eight states will impact long-term tenants and rental rates. 

 

KKR asserts its investments provide high-quality housing, but critics argue these acquisitions contribute to rising costs and fewer homeownership opportunities for regular buyers.

 

A Harvard report shows that rents have surged far faster than household incomes, putting financial strain on tenants who are forced to limit spending on essentials. Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders have also highlighted private equity’s role in pricing out individual buyers and impacting housing affordability. 

Finsum: This type of regulation will obviously depend on the election results but there is little doubt that the Harris administration will make large changes to housing. 

