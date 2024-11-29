PDD Holdings Plunges 5.1% Since Q3 Earnings: Time to Sell the Stock?

PDD Holdings PDD has witnessed a decline of 5.1% since its third-quarter earnings release on Nov. 21, signaling growing investor concerns about the company's future prospects. While the Chinese e-commerce giant reported 44% year-over-year revenue growth to RMB99.4 billion ($14.16 billion), the sequential growth momentum has notably decelerated, raising red flags about the company's ability to maintain its historic growth trajectory.

Share Price Movement



Intensifying Competition and Market Challenges

The company faces intensified competition and headwinds due to the ongoing external challenges in the e-commerce sector, which paints a concerning picture. The company is struggling to maintain its market position amid aggressive competition from rivals. Its global business is still in the exploration stage, and therefore, it continues to reel under competitive pressure from behemoths like Amazon AMZN, eBay EBAY and Alibaba BABA. This competitive pressure could further erode PDD's market share and profit margins in the coming quarters.

Mounting Operating Expenses Threaten Profitability

Despite reporting a 61% increase in net income to RMB25 billion ($3.56 billion), there are worrying signs in PDD's cost structure. Operating expenses rose 39% to RMB35.4 billion, with sales and marketing expenses jumping 40% to RMB30.5 billion. More concerning is the 138% spike in general and administrative expenses to RMB1.81 billion, indicating potentially declining operational efficiency.

RMB10 Billion Fee Reduction Program: Short-Term Pain

The company's ambitious RMB10 billion fee reduction program, aimed at supporting merchants, could significantly impact profitability. Management has already warned that profitability "may gradually trend lower over the long run" as they continue investing in merchant support and ecosystem development. This strategic shift could pressure margins and earnings growth in upcoming quarters.



For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $55.07 billion, indicating growth of 58.96% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $11.39 per share, suggesting 73.63% growth from 2023. The figure has been revised 5.2% downward over the past 30 days.



Cash Flow Concerns Emerge

A notable red flag is the decline in operating cash flow, which fell to RMB27.5 billion from RMB32.5 billion in the same quarter last year. This 15.4% decrease, despite revenue growth, suggests potential issues with working capital management and could limit future strategic investments.

Investment Thesis: Consider Selling

While PDD Holdings maintains a strong market position and healthy cash reserves of RMB308.5 billion, several factors suggest investors should consider reducing their positions. The company's aggressive fee reduction strategy and increased merchant support programs will likely pressure margins in coming quarters. Growing competition in China's e-commerce space could force additional spending on marketing and promotions. The significant increase in operating expenses, particularly in administrative costs, raises concerns about operational efficiency. Declining operating cash flow despite revenue growth indicates potential underlying business challenges.



Despite PDD Holdings trading at what appears to be an attractive forward P/E of 7.49X, significantly below the industry average of 15.66X, this discount might be more of a warning sign than a buying opportunity. The market's lower valuation multiple likely reflects serious concerns about the company's future prospects and underlying business challenges.

PDD’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Looking Ahead

PDD's shift toward "high-quality development" through merchant support and ecosystem investments, while strategically sound for the long term, creates near-term uncertainty. The company's increased focus on Western China expansion and agricultural initiatives, though promising, requires substantial investment and may take years to yield meaningful returns.



For investors, the prudent approach would be to wait for better clarity on the impact of the company's strategic initiatives and fee reduction programs. The stock's sharp decline post-earnings suggests market participants are already pricing in slower growth and margin pressure. Those holding positions might consider taking profits, while potential investors should wait for a more attractive entry point when the company demonstrates better cost control and sustained growth metrics.



The combination of intensifying competition, rising expenses and management's explicit warning about lower profitability makes PDD Holdings a risky investment at current levels. Investors would be wise to monitor the situation from the sidelines until there's evidence that the company's strategic investments are yielding tangible returns without significantly compromising profitability.

PDD currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



