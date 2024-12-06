PCI Pal to Issue New Shares on AIM Market

PCI PAL (GB:PCIP) has released an update.

PCI Pal PLC, a leading global cloud provider of secure payment solutions, is set to issue 25,000 new ordinary shares following an employee exercise of options. These shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, with the total number of voting rights reaching 72,442,589. This move reflects PCI Pal’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its financial standing and shareholder value.

