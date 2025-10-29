PC Connection, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $24.74 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $27.06 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PC Connection, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.74 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $709.07 million from $724.72 million last year.

PC Connection, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.74 Mln. vs. $27.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $709.07 Mln vs. $724.72 Mln last year.

