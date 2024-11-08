PBYI Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Revises '24 View, Stock Up

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share.

The above-adjusted earnings exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Including the same, the reported earnings per share were 41 cents in the third quarter of 2024 compared with earnings of 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, total revenues were $80.5 million, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71 million.

Revenues increased around 43.5% year over year. Total revenues comprised net product sales of Nerlynx (neratinib), PBYI’s only marketed drug in the United States, and royalty revenues. Nerlynx is indicated for treating early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology were up 12.2% in after-hours trading on Nov. 7 owing to the better-than-expected results and the sales performance of Nerlynx. The stock has plunged 30% so far this year compared with the industry’s 2.4% decrease.



More on PBYI's Q3 Results

Product revenues from Nerlynx were $56.1 million in the third quarter, up almost 8.7% year over year, as sales were driven by inventory increase at specialty pharmacies and specialty distributors. Nerlynx’s product sales were above the guidance range of $50-$53 million.

Product revenues from Nerlynx beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50 million, as well as our model estimate of $50.4 million. Nerlynx revenues increased 26.4% sequentially.

Nerlynx total prescriptions were flat sequentially and decreased 8% year over year in the third quarter. However, new prescriptions increased around 3% on a sequential basis and around 8% year over year.

Overall demand for Nerlynx increased by around 1.5% sequentially but declined by about 5% year over year during the reported quarter.

Royalty revenues were $24.4 million, significantly up from the year-ago quarter, owing to the expected sales to China by PBYI’s offshore partner, Pierre Fabre. Royalty revenues beat our model estimate of $20.9 million.

Puma Biotechnology did not record any license revenues in the third quarter.

Total operating costs (including stock-based compensation expense) in the quarter were $58.4 million, up 22.9% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) were down 26.3% year over year to $16.8 million.

Research and development expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) were $12.5 million in the quarter, up 9.6% year over year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $97 million as of Sept 30, 2024, compared with $96.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Puma Biotechnology updated its financial guidance for 2024. The company now expects Nerlynx’s product sales to be in the range of $187-$190 million in 2024, compared with the earlier projection of $183-$190 million.

Royalty revenues are expected to be in the $34-$36 million range in 2024 compared with the previous guidance range of $30-$34 million.

The company expects license revenues to be in the range of $1-$2 million in 2024, unchanged from the previous guidance.

Net income is now expected to be in the range of $15-$17 million in 2024 compared with the earlier projection of $12-$15 million.

Q4 View

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Nerlynx product sales are expected in the band of $46-$48 million. Royalty revenues are expected in the range of $3.5-$5 million.

PBYI expects to report net income in the range of $4-$6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

PBYI's Recent Pipeline Updates

Puma Biotechnology in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, from Japan’s Takeda in 2022.

PBYI plans to begin the phase II ALISCA-Breast1 study on alisertib in combination with endocrine treatment for treating patients with chemotherapy-naive HER2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer later in the fourth quarter of 2024.

PBYI is also studying ALISCA-Lung1 in a phase II study evaluating alisertib as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Interim data from this study is expected to be presented in 2025.

