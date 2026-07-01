PBFS's Valuation Remains Premium: Is It Worth Overpaying for?

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. PBFS has been trading close to its 52-week high of $18.24, ending the June 30 session at $17.07. The stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 11.21X, above the broader banking industry's average of 9.65X.

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Is the premium valuation justified? Let us see if Pioneer Bancorp's steady operating performance, acquisitions, healthy loan and deposit growth, and improving core banking profitability suggest a higher multiple.

Acquisitions Strengthen Long-Term Growth Platform

Pioneer Bancorp recently accelerated its diversification strategy through the acquisitions of Targeted Lending, Reiser Consulting Group and Wyndham Benefits. These transactions support the company's "More Than a Bank" initiative by expanding its presence beyond traditional banking operations.

The acquisition of Targeted Lending establishes a Specialty Financing division, allowing Pioneer Bancorp to enter the nationwide equipment financing market while further strengthening its commercial lending business. Meanwhile, the additions of Reiser Consulting Group and Wyndham Benefits significantly enhance the company's Employee Benefits division, enabling it to provide a wider range of products and services to both existing and prospective customers.

These acquisitions broaden the company's revenue base, reduce the reliance on conventional banking income and create opportunities for sustainable long-term earnings growth.

Loan & Deposit Growth Provides Solid Foundation

Pioneer Bancorp continued to deliver healthy organic balance sheet growth in the first quarter of 2026. Loans increased 3.3% from the end of 2025, supported by growth in commercial construction, residential mortgage, and commercial & industrial lending. Deposits rose 6.5% over the same period, reflecting continued customer inflows across multiple deposit categories.

The expanding loan portfolio increases interest-earning assets, while the larger and more diversified deposit base provides a stable source of funding for future lending activities. Together, these trends position the company to maintain revenue growth and support profitability over the coming quarters.

Also, the company's core banking operations posted solid improvement. Net interest income climbed 8.7% year over year, while the net interest margin expanded to 4.21%.

Management attributed the stronger performance to higher loan balances, continued expansion of the deposit franchise and disciplined management of funding costs. The improvement in core profitability enhances Pioneer Bancorp's ability to invest in growth initiatives while continuing to generate value for shareholders.

Strong Stock Performance Highlights Investor Confidence

Investors have rewarded Pioneer Bancorp's consistent execution. Over the past year, PBFS shares have jumped 38.7%, significantly outperforming the sub-industry's 28.5% decline and the S&P 500's 23.1% return.

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The strong share price appreciation reflects growing confidence in the company's diversified business model, improving operating performance and long-term growth strategy.

Should Investors Buy PBFS Stock or Wait?

Although Pioneer Bancorp currently trades at a premium valuation relative to its industry peers, the higher multiple appears supported by its solid fundamentals, expanding revenue opportunities, improving profitability and consistent balance sheet growth. The company's strategic acquisitions and the strengthening of its core banking franchise provide a favorable backdrop for continued earnings expansion.

Existing investors may consider holding the stock, as Pioneer Bancorp remains well-positioned to benefit from its ongoing growth initiatives. However, for new investors, the recent rally has pushed valuations above the industry average, making it prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point.

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Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (PBFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.