PBF Energy Awards Incentives to Align Executive Performance

December 06, 2024 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from PBF Energy ( (PBF) ).

PBF Energy Inc.’s Board of Directors has approved long-term incentive awards for its executive officers, effective December 2, 2024. These incentives, awarded under the company’s Amended Equity Incentive Plan, include restricted stock and performance share units, which vary based on PBF’s performance relative to peers. The grants aim to align executive rewards with company performance, providing potential payouts ranging from zero to 200% of target values, thus motivating leadership to achieve strong results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

