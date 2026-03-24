Paysign, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) released a profit for fourth quarter of $1.362 million

The company's bottom line came in at $1.362 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.372 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.8% to $22.755 million from $15.606 million last year.

Paysign, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.362 Mln. vs. $1.372 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $22.755 Mln vs. $15.606 Mln last year.

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