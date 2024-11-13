News & Insights

Paysafe Reports Q3 Revenue Growth But Net Loss

November 13, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Paysafe (PSFE) has released an update.

Paysafe Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing an increase in revenue to $427 million compared to $396 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $13 million, influenced by various expenses including interest and restructuring costs. Investors may find these results significant as they indicate both progress and challenges in the company’s financial performance.

