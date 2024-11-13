Paysafe Reports Q3 Revenue Growth But Net Loss

Paysafe (PSFE) has released an update.

Paysafe Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing an increase in revenue to $427 million compared to $396 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $13 million, influenced by various expenses including interest and restructuring costs. Investors may find these results significant as they indicate both progress and challenges in the company’s financial performance.

