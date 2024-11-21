PayPoint Reports Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.
PayPoint Plc reported a strong financial performance for the half year ending September 2024, with an impressive 20.6% increase in underlying EBITDA to £37.5 million and a 23.4% rise in underlying profit before tax. The company continues to expand its strategic investments, enhancing growth in parcels and Open Banking, while also launching a share buyback program to boost shareholder returns. Despite challenges in consumer behavior, PayPoint remains confident in its growth prospects and aims to achieve £100 million EBITDA by FY26.
