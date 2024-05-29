PayPoint Invests in Future of Open Banking

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint Plc has invested £1 million in Aperidata Ltd, enhancing their Open Banking and multichannel payments platform, with a recent collaboration already markedly reducing debt advisory times. This move aligns with PayPoint’s strategy to diversify digitally and grow in Open Banking, aiming for a £100m EBITDA by FY26. Aperidata’s innovative approach to credit scoring using real-time financial data is expected to drive further market success.

