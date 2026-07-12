Is PayPal Stock a Bargain or a Value Trap?

Key Points

PayPal has seen solid revenue growth, but weak margins have weighed on the stock.

PayPal could be able to buy back all its shares with free cash flow over the next several years.

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PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the most disappointing stocks over the past five years, losing 85% of its value. It's down another 20% this year.

With the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just above 8.5 times 2026 analyst estimates, the question is whether the stock is a bargain or a value trap.

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That's still a lot of free cash flow

PayPal's biggest issue over the past several years hasn't been revenue growth, but instead weakening transaction margins (similar to gross margins) and earnings. While the company was able to grow its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 1% to $1.34 in the first quarter, it projected a 9% decline in the second quarter.

Overall, the company reiterated its full-year guidance. It projected adjusted EPS to decline by mid-single digits on a slight decline in transaction margin dollars, which are the profits it makes from each payment it processes (similar to gross profits). It's projecting to generate more than $6 billion in free cash flow, which it will use to buy back $6 billion worth of its stock.

The company's revenue has generally been solid, with revenue climbing 7% to $8.35 billion in Q1 and total payment volumes (TPV) up 11%. However, one of the reasons PayPal has been seeing solid revenue growth but margin pressure is because its low-margin unbranded payment processing business has been growing strongly. TPV was up 11% in Q1, while its branded checkout business has been growing more slowly, with TPV up 2% in Q1.

One bright spot for the company has been Venmo, which has seen six straight quarters of double-digit TPV growth. PayPal will make Venmo one of three stand-alone segments moving forward, and that could foreshadow a potential spin-off or sale to help unlock value.

New CEO Enrique Lores also said he has identified $1.5 billion in annual cost savings that can be captured over the next few years from artificial intelligence (AI) and simplifying the organization. He also plans to embed AI in products and operations to try to fuel growth.

Is PayPal a bargain or a value trap?

Based on its current price of around $45, and with it generating over $6 billion a year in free cash flow, PayPal's stock has about a 15% free cash flow yield (free cash flow/market cap as a percentage). If the business can continue to just generate this level of free cash flow and continue to use all of it to repurchase shares, it will be able to buy back the entire company by the end of 2032.

At this point, you can almost look at the stock like it's a high-yield bond maturing within seven years. I think there is a good chance that the company will be acquired before then, but unless something materially changes its free cash flow outlook, patient investors should be able to make money in the value stock at these levels.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.