PayPal says had ‘very nice’ Cyber 5 days in Branded

Says had “very nice” Cyber 5 days in Branded, Buy Now, Pay Later, Pay with Venmo. Says “feels really good” about that. Says “very comfortable” with previously provided guidance of mid-single growth for Q4. Comments taken from UBS Global Technology & AI Conference.

