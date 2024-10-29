PayPal reports total payment volume up 9%

Reports Q3: Transaction margin dollars increased 8% to $3.7 billion; Total payment volume increased 9% to $422.6 billion; 9% FXN; Payment transactions increased 6% to 6.6 billion; Payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis increased 9% to 61.4; Active accounts increased 0.9% to 432 million. On a sequential basis, active accounts increased 0.6%, or by 2.6 million.
