PayPal price target raised to $110 from $95 at Monness Crespi

Monness Crespi raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a greater than 25% run-up since the Q2 report, the firm remains “bullish on PayPal’s prospects,” citing what it calls a “prudently conservative streak for guidance” early in this management team’s tenure, the firm’s intra-quarter checks, and its expectations around a transaction margin dollar growth upward revision cycle.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.