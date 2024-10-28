PayPal price target raised to $110 from $95 at Monness Crespi

Monness Crespi raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a greater than 25% run-up since the Q2 report, the firm remains “bullish on PayPal’s prospects,” citing what it calls a “prudently conservative streak for guidance” early in this management team’s tenure, the firm’s intra-quarter checks, and its expectations around a transaction margin dollar growth upward revision cycle.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PYPL:
- PayPal and Global Payments expand collaboration
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Needs to Outperform Estimates to Justify Its Valuation
- Square still looking for Wells Fargo replacement, The Information says
- PayPal price target raised to $94 from $83 at Citi
- PayPal price target raised to $85 from $75 at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.