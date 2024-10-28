News & Insights

PayPal price target raised to $110 from $95 at Monness Crespi

October 28, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Monness Crespi raised the firm’s price target on PayPal (PYPL) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a greater than 25% run-up since the Q2 report, the firm remains “bullish on PayPal’s prospects,” citing what it calls a “prudently conservative streak for guidance” early in this management team’s tenure, the firm’s intra-quarter checks, and its expectations around a transaction margin dollar growth upward revision cycle.

