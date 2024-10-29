PayPal ‘lukewarm’ 2025 commentary overshadows Q3 beat, says BTIG

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte says PayPal’s (PYPL) “very solid ” Q3 report and raised full-year outlook is overshadowed by management’s “lukewarm” initial commentary on fiscal 2025. The firm believes the main driver of the stock weakness today is the initial fiscal 2025 gross profit growth outlook, which on an ex-interest revenue basis is below Street estimates. BTIG keeps a Neutral rating on the shares, saying PayPal’s fiscal 2025 continues to be a transition year with the potential benefits of its initiatives being a fiscal 2026 story.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PYPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.