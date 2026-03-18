PayPal Expands PYUSD: Will it Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments?

PayPal PYPL announced that it is expanding access to its dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), to PayPal accounts across 70 global markets. Users can transfer funds internationally with faster settlements and reduced costs compared to traditional payment methods.

As digital commerce takes over globally, individuals and businesses seek quicker, smoother ways to handle cross-border transactions. Stablecoins such as PYUSD help power an inclusive, fast, lower-cost, global commerce system.

In newly supported markets, users can buy, hold, send, and receive PYUSD straight from their PayPal accounts. Eligible users also earn rewards on their PYUSD holdings, can transfer funds instantly to friends and family — via PayPal or third-party digital wallets — and convert PYUSD to local currency when withdrawing funds for daily use.

Businesses accepting PYUSD gain access to proceeds in minutes rather than days or weeks, boosting liquidity and minimizing dependence on traditional settlement cycles. This quick influx supports smarter working capital management, smoother cross-border activities, and fuller engagement in global commerce.

After PYUSD's debut in the United States in 2023, this latest expansion marks a key milestone in creating the liquidity, utility, and popularity of PYUSD necessary to create a more inclusive, global commerce ecosystem. Through broader PayPal availability, PYUSD empowers consumers to send money across borders more affordably, while letting businesses speed up settlements, cut foreign payment fees and access proceeds faster.

How Are SoFi Technologies and Visa Doing in This Space?

SoFi Technologies SOFI has launched its own stablecoin, SoFiUSD. This fully reserved U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin was issued by SoFi Bank in December 2025, making SoFi the first US national bank to issue one on a public blockchain like Ethereum. It's designed for payments, remittances, settlements, and integration into platforms like SoFi Pay and Galileo.

Visa V does not issue its own stablecoin; instead, it provides a settlement platform enabling third-party stablecoins — such as USDC, PYUSD, USDG and EURC — to flow through its payment network. Visa has partnered with Bridge (Stripe’s stablecoin infrastructure platform) to launch “stablecoin linked” Visa cards that let consumers spend their stablecoin balances directly at Visa accepting merchants.

PYPL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PayPal have declined 24.6% in the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, PayPal shares are trading cheaply, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, PYPL stock is trading at 8.48X, which is at a significant discount to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s 17.71X.



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PayPal’s estimate revisions reflect a negative trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised downward over the past month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS suggests marginal growth year over year.



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PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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